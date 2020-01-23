advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 23, 2020

Location revealed for the sixth episode of 6 Music Festival

The BBC 6 Music Festival returns for its sixth year and is on its way to Camden for the addition of 2020. BBC 6 Music Festival runs from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March 2020 at various locations in the city. Tickets can be purchased on Fri Jan 24 after the announcement of the line-up on Tue Jan 21.

The popular radio channel launched the festival in 2014. Every year the festival changed earlier in Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, Glasgow and Liverpool and the cities turned into lively music hubs.

In 2020 more than 35 performances will take place in Camden. Every day of the event is divided into three parts, By Day, By Night and Late.

Full 6 Music Festival Lineup 2020:

Friday, March 6

By Night: Michael Kiwanuka / Brittany Howard / Black Midi / Sports Team / Black Country / New Road / Mike Skinner (DJ Set) / Mary Anne Hobbs (DJ Set) / GAIKA / Greentea Peng

By Late: Norman Jay MBE / DJ Yoda / Nemone / Kelly Lee Owens

Saturday, March 7

Per day: Robert Glasper / Jordan Rakei / Sudan Archives + in talk TBC

By Night: Róisín Murphy / Kojey Radical / EPO (Ed O’Brien) / The Selecter / The Big Moon / The Orielles

By Late: Planningtorock / Tom Ravenscroft / Jamz Supernova / ELKKA

Sunday, March 8

Per day: Hot 8 Brass band / Ghostpoet / The Staves + more TBC

By Night: Kate Tempest / Kim Gordon / Anna Meredith / Jehnny Beth / Nadine Shah / KOKOROKO / Melt yourself down

At night: Bombay Bicycle Club / Squid / Warmduscher

In 2019 the line-up consisted of Anna Calvi, The Coral, Julian Cope and Skinny Plumber who provided the day shift, such as Jon Hopkins, Hot Chip and many more festival-goers taking the night. Lates were appropriately reserved for DJ sets from major batters such as 2ManyDJs and Erol Alkan

The weekend is broadcast over the air and those who cannot be present can watch via the BBC iPlayer.

6 Music Festival runs from Fri 29 – 31 March at various locations in Camden London. Tickets can be purchased at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24

Also with:

