Americans enjoy one of the best drinking water supplies in the world, largely due to strict regulations and standards.

Still, a water system can meet all of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards for safe water and still have issues that consumers may be concerned about.

Some homes may have some type of correctable water problem that is not regulated. Every problem can have its own unpleasant impact on a home. Rusty and corroded pipes, clothing stains, bad tasting and smelling water and higher water heating costs are just some of the possible consequences of problem water.

It is not clear to many consumers that water problems can be solved at the point of use or at the point of entry at home. Point of Use (POE) refers to water quality improvement devices that can be installed in taps or in jugs / containers filled with water, usually for drinking and cooking. POE (Point-of-Entry), often referred to as “whole house treatment”, refers to water quality improvement devices that can be installed where the water gets into the home or business.

Finding the solution to a drinking water problem or finding the ideal water quality for personal needs can be easy with the right information. Reputable water treatment companies can help, but it’s also important to avoid fraud. If you have reason to believe that your water supply is contaminated, contact your government officials first. You have the most direct enforcement powers over water systems. If you call the EPA hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or visit www.epa.gov/safewater/dwinfo.htm, you will receive contact information for the respective program.

The Better Business Bureau in the Houston and South Texas metropolitan area also provides the following information to help prevent water filter fraud. A red flag should appear whenever a salesperson or telemarketer suggests the following:

The water in your area is contaminated. Some unscrupulous dealers or sellers may suggest that the water in your area contains dangerous contaminants such as lead or pesticides. If you have reason to believe that your local water supply is dangerous, first call the EPA hotline for safe drinking water at 800-426-4791.

Your water filter products are certified or recommended by the United States government. Fraudulent sellers use many sales techniques. Some claim that certain government agencies are demanding the widespread use of cleaning systems. Others claim that the government has approved a specific method for home water testing. Others claim that the government has approved or approved a particular water treatment plant or purification system.

An offer for an in-home test to check the safety of your water. In-home water tests can often be used to give the wrong impression that you need to buy a water filter to protect the health of you and your family.

The company’s water filter is maintenance-free. All water filter devices need servicing, although this can be as simple as changing the filter occasionally.

Your water filters remove all known contaminants. No water purification device can remove all contaminants known to humans.

You won a prize but didn’t take part in any competition. Some sellers suggest that you have won a gift or prize and need to buy a water filter to redeem the prize. If you inquire about your price, you may find that the water filter device costs hundreds or thousands of dollars, while the price you “won” may be very little value.

If you are a victim of a water filter scam, you can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBBHouston.org or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov. Be sure to check with a company at the Better Business Bureau about complaints and customer reviews before hiring them.

The Better Business Bureau is an unbiased, non-profit organization that sets and maintains high standards for fair and honest business conduct. Visit www.bbbhouston.org or call 713-868-9500. Leah Napoliello is Senior Director of Investigative Services at BBB in Greater Houston and Southern Texas. Send questions to Leah Napoliello, Better Business Bureau, 1333 West Loop South, Suite 1200, Houston, TX 77027, or email [email protected] Enter your postal address and telephone number.