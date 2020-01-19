advertisement

If you are planning to buy a house the following year, it is important to review your financial picture and make improvements if necessary.

Having a high debt-to-income ratio or a low credit score can influence whether or not you are approved for a home loan; However, potential home buyers can start by taking basic steps to improve their situation.

The total US household indebtedness is only increasing, so if you have debts, you are not the only one.

For consumers who want to make a large purchase, such as a house or another item, but first need to improve their finances, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas offers the following tips:

Take a closer look at your credit cards. Credit cards are known for their high interest rates, and this can waste a lot of money over time. See if you can use a balance transfer offer to switch to a card with a lower rate.

Do your research first at BBBHouston.org. Read the terms and conditions and the contract carefully as there may be high fines if you miss a payment.

If you have multiple cards, you determine which debt payment strategy suits you best.

Some experts recommend paying cards with the highest interest rates first, but others recommend paying cards with the smallest balances first.

Determine what works best for you. In addition, try to send payments throughout the month. Put the $ 5 that you would have spent for a morning coffee instead of your debt.

Don’t waste money on unethical companies or scams. Always check with BBB when you make a purchase or choose a company. If you make careful decisions now, you can save time, money and a headache later.

Research all companies with the BBB and check BBB Scam Tracker regularly at BBBHouston.org/ScamTracker to see which scams are happening in your area.

Benefit from free tools. There are many online tools that can help you manage and reduce your debts. A great place to start is the BBB Financial Building Blocks website at www.BBB.org/financial-building-blocks, which helps consumers evaluate their finances, learn to stay debt free and protect themselves against scams and illegal collection talks.

Write down the year 2020. Avoid abbreviating the year 2020. By writing “/ 20” without the first two digits, consumers can become vulnerable to scammers.

Fraudsters can benefit from the use of shortened dates in the new decade, by changing document dates to their advantage by adding just two digits.

For example, the date “1/10/20” can be changed to “1/10/2019”, making consumers vulnerable to all kinds of fraud. Checks, bank checks, payment orders, accounts, legal documents and more are subject to change.

Start budgeting. Creating a written budget and keeping track of your expenses is one of the best ways to save money and stop spending more than you earn. First find out how much debt you have; you need an accurate picture before you can determine your budget.

Note the difference between fixed costs, needs and wishes. If you have debts, include repayment targets in your budget.

If possible, also try to take into account retirement and emergency saving. Save money by giving up your morning coffee and cooking at home instead of picking it up. Consider alternative income that you can think of, such as selling unused items or part-time work in the gig economy.

The Better Business Bureau is an impartial, non-profit organization that sets high standards and maintains fair and honest business conduct. Visit www.bbbhouston.org or call 713-868-9500. Leah Napoliello is senior director of Investigative Services at the BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas. Send questions to Leah Napoliello, Better Business Bureau, 1333 West Loop South, Suite 1200, Houston, TX 77027, or send an email to lnapoliello@bbbhou.org. State your postal address and telephone number.

