The erratic weather in Texas can destroy a foundation. All houses settle and adjust over time, so it is not uncommon for your foundation to develop small cracks that do not necessarily have to be repaired. At the same time, it is important to be proactive when it comes to foundation repair, because early identification of potential problems means less complicated and less expensive repairs.

No matter how expensive or attractive a house or building is, without a good foundation, the structure is at risk. The most common signs of foundation problems that require attention are: cracks in the interior walls, “pinched” nails in the plaster or sheet rock, doors and windows that are difficult to close, cracks in the brick fireplace wall, cracks in or between the exterior bricks, joints around the windows or door frames pull away from the sealing material, leaks in the roof despite roofing material that is in good condition, and clearly sloping floors.

These problems are more than ugly cosmetic annoyances. Cracks in the interior walls reduce the value of your house. Cracks in outer bricks allow moisture to damage the casing, insulation, and interior walls. Spaces between walls and windows or doors that no longer fit properly may result in higher costs for heating and cooling.

The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas reminds consumers how important it is to make wise choices when looking for a reliable foundation specialist and offers the following tips:

Do your homework. Contact the BBB before choosing a contractor at BBBHouston.org. Receive references and compare different quotes before you make your final selection.





Contact your insurance company. Some homeowners’ insurance policies relate to foundation repair, so contact your insurance company before signing a contract.





Asking questions. Discover how long the company has been active and which payment method it accepts. How much experience does the company have with foundation repair? Will the company provide a scale drawing to show how the house will be leveled? Also ask who is going to do the work – or company employees or temporary work.





Watch out for red flags. Sales strategies under high pressure, full down payment, or low estimates that may become balloon over time or presciently poor work are all red flags to look forward to.





Ask for guarantees. Make sure you understand the warranty agreement before signing the contract. In the foundation repair industry, many contracts contain a clause indicating that circumstances (such as structural deficiencies) may occur during foundation work that were not visible when the bid was made. In these cases, the desired results may not be obtained.

After the extended warranty period, a service agreement may be available to cover additional costs outside the warranty period. Other companies cannot transfer the guarantee if you sell the house or request compensation for the transfer. Anyway, the warranty conditions must be clearly stated in the contract.





Check your contract. Make sure you read, understand and agree to everything in your contract. Do not sign a contract with spaces or if you do not agree with something. Ensure that the work is carried out in accordance with the bid proposal.

The Better Business Bureau is an impartial, non-profit organization that sets high standards and maintains fair and honest business conduct. For information or to check the reliability of a company and find reliable companies, visit www.bbbhouston.org, which contains our BBB-accredited business directory, or call 713-868-9500. Leah Napoliello is a senior director of Investigative Services at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas. Send questions from homeowners to Leah Napoliello, Better Business Bureau, 1333 West Loop South, Suite 1200, Houston, TX 77027 or email lnapoliello@bbbhou.org. Include postal address and telephone number in letters and e-mails.

