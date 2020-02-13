BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) – A shocking video in Baytown shows an officer beating a suspect in a supermarket on camera.

Many who watched the video wonder what led to the confrontation.

Baytown police say the suspect identified as James Thomas Liberto was released earlier in the day because of a public poisoning charge.

Liberto apparently did not want to leave the prison lobby, and the police said he had triggered the fire alarm in the building before being led outside.

The police said not long after that he appeared in the supermarket.

Shop workers and Baytown police say the confrontation started as a call for help from the company.

According to witnesses, Liberto appeared to be acting strangely and speaking incoherently.

“The suspect is verbally challenging the officer,” said Scott Dorris, Baytown chief of police. “If the policeman grabs the suspect’s arm to take him out of the store, the suspect throws a hot cup of coffee into the policeman’s face, and of course this causes the policeman to hit the suspect in the face several times.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Baytown police released two still images from the official’s body camera and surveillance video showing the coffee in the middle of the splash. The department has released neither the full video of the surveillance nor the body camera.

The video, which went viral, was captured by a store clerk from the surveillance camera and then posted on Facebook.

The video shows the officer beating Liberto four times while falling to the ground.

The officer then tries to pull him out of the shop, but Liberto finds his way again and tries to keep the door closed.

Moments later, the officer’s K-9 partner appears in the video, manages to get in the door, and brings Liberto to the floor.

Support comes within minutes and Liberto is arrested.

The video was seen on Facebook thousands of times, but few knew the details that led to the encounter.

ABC13 spoke to customers about the video. They reserve the right to comment until they receive further information from the Baytown police.

“I should know their side. Every story has two sides,” said customer Kevin Helm. “In a growing city like Baytown, where there’s so much going on that the police accidentally attack this guy? I don’t think so a bit.”

Baytown police say the officer has been in the department for 14 years.

It is said that he wore glasses so that the coffee did not burn him badly, but his vision was blurred during the confrontation.

The incident is checked internally. The officer was back at work on Wednesday.

