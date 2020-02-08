Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds in the tentative NCAA rankings.

The bears were number 1 in the leaderboard released on Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

The preliminary rankings, based on the games through Friday, are designed to give a first glimpse into the selection process before the official seeds are announced on March 15th. The last four are March 27-29 in Atlanta.

Baylor, the No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was pinned in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.

The third placed Jayhawks were number 2 overall and were placed in the Midwest region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.

No. 2 Gonzaga was the third total seed and with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon at the top of a western region in Los Angeles.

The East York region to be played in New York was crowned by the State of San Diego No. 4 with Duke, Maryland and Butler. The Aztecs are the only undefeated team in Division I.

