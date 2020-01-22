Baylor students respond to accusation KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Cameras flickered in the US Capitol and recorded the moments as a new phase of a historic accusation begins.

A worldwide audience saw it unfold – and here in Waco, students are busy talking about what’s happening.

“It’s a very interesting point in history. Like, I know I’m going to tell my grandchildren about this in the same way my grandmother used to talk about Nixon and the Watergate and so on, “says April Salazar, a Baylor student.

“This is something my children will read about when they go to their history lesson. The fact that it has come this far is historic, “says Jon Bugge, another Baylor student.

President Trump’s accusation process, no matter which side of the spectrum people are on, is something that students say they will remember.

But the opinions differ when it comes to the details of the president’s accusation. For example, if substantial evidence has been provided against the president or if there is a fair method of doing so.

“I think they should have investigated more so far. From what I hear, they don’t really have concrete evidence of anything,” said James Osteen, a Baylor Sophomore.

“I think there is probably enough evidence. It just seems that there are just a lot of meshes that also need to be solved, ”says Adrianna Geegan, a senior at Baylor.

One student pointed to the refusal of people on Tuesday to just talk about the problems outside of their social circles.

“They are in their small ultrasound rooms and have no respectful conversations with other people and are willing to listen to the other side and willing to change their mind,” says Thomas Gill.

Another student we spoke to believes that the results have not been fully thought through pending a conviction of the president.

“I think it’s very easy to say,” We don’t like this person. Let’s get them from the office. “But you should also consider the effects after that process and who would take the place of the person who was leaving,” says Serena McArthur.

Regardless of where people stand politically, a student from Baylor points out what this process reveals about our country.

“From what I have seen, this process embodies a sort of separation that America currently knows,” says Gill.

