Baylor student is monitored for coronavirus suspicion | KWKT

Posted: Jan 24 2020 / 03:36 PM CST / Updated: Jan. 24 2020 / 03:48 PM CST

(file / MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is currently following a suspected case of the new 2019 corona virus involving a Baylor university student who traveled to China this year.

Virus testing was conducted on January 23 and samples are en route to the CDC. The district is currently awaiting results and is already working with Baylor University, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and our local health care providers to take immediate action according to the best practices described by the CDC and to provide a coordinated response.

Although the risk is low for the general public, the district tries to identify all those who may have come into contact with the suspected case. These individuals will be checked for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive.

The district says the patient is doing well with minimal symptoms, and has been asked to isolate himself. Baylor University works with the patient to ensure that these needs are met during this period of self-isolation.

As a precautionary measure, anyone with respiratory symptoms who was in Wuhan on or after December 1, 2019 and becomes ill within two weeks of departure should seek medical attention.

Baylor University has released this statement about the student:

Through a coordinated response with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Baylor has moved the individual to an isolated space on campus as a precaution. Facility Services has also thoroughly cleaned the room of the student residence, as well as the residence where the person lived. The student is followed by Baylor, state and local health officials. The university also works with the student to ensure that needs are met during the isolation period.

Baylor continues to work closely with University Health Services, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and national and federal health officials. ”

Baylor University

Signs and symptoms of this disease are fever, cough and respiratory problems. This new coronavirus can cause serious illnesses and death. Preliminary information suggests that older adults and people with underlying health problems or a compromised immune system run a higher risk of serious illness from this virus. Many features of this new corona virus and how it can affect people are still unclear.

Source: Waco McLennan County Public Health District

.

