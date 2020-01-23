Baylor organizes annual Martin Luther King lunch | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – A full room like Baylor University organized its 13th annual Martin Luther King Day lunch.

The event is usually held on the Wednesday after Martin Luther King Day to give participants extra time at RSVP.

The lunch serves as the end of a week of marches and wreath-laying ceremonies in honor of the deceased civil rights leader.

“One of the things it does, it brings Baylor and the community together. And it’s good because it’s nice to see a city embrace a university, “says organizer Pearl Beverly.

During the event, speaker David Pollard portrayed Dr. King as if he lived today. This segment was a new addition to the previous years.

“I only think about presenting something new to individuals every year. Mrs. Beverly thought it was important to change that perspective from Martin Luther King Jr. to get as if he were living today, “says organizer Rachel Bay.

Next year’s lunch is already set on January 20, 2021.

