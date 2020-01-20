Baylor jumps over Zags and gives the AP survey the seventh No. 1 | National sport

advertisement

Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top 5 that looked after the business last week.

That doesn’t mean that they haven’t moved either.

advertisement

The bears (15-1) jumped over the bulldogs and took first place in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday. They won against the state of Iowa and the state of Oklahoma and gave the top 25 the seventh team this season. This is the 1983 record for most of the first in the history of the survey, which dates back to the 1948/49 season.

Gonzaga (20-1) was only a victim of his conference schedule. The Bulldogs blew up Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters saw these victories as less impressive than the perfect Big 12 launch of the bears. Baylor received 33 votes in first place and received 1,591 points from the 65-member media group, while Gonzaga received 31 votes in first place for 1,588 points.

“It takes a team to win,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team also topped the poll two years ago. “As a trainer, you are just very proud when different people show up, especially people who have worked hard.”

The rest of the top 5 look very different after Duke, Auburn and Butler lost both games last week.

Kansas (14-3) improved three places to third after victories over Oklahoma and Texas. The latter required a big comeback in Austin. San Diego State (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) finished fifth after defeating reigning national champion Virginia and surviving the best Miami extension.

The Seminoles have not lost in the first week of December since they took part in the Big Ten ACC Challenge.

Louisville, which took first place earlier this season, jumped five places to sixth place after beating Pittsburgh in extra time and fighting the Blue Devils. Dayton was the next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to round out the top 10.

Duke also lost to Clemson earlier this week, sending coach Mike Krzyzewski five places.

“We just have to get older,” he said after the Blue Devils’ 79-73 loss to the Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. “I’m really on my team. It’s a long way. I never told you we were great. It is a process for us to play these two teams. If we are beaten, we have to learn from it and keep going. ” It’s been a long journey. ‘

Krzyzewski’s team didn’t just have a tough lesson last week. Fourth-placed Auburn dropped to 16th after losing a pair of blowouts against Alabama and Florida, and fifth-placed Butler jumped to 13th after the Bulldogs suffered a defeat against Seton Hall DePaul.

“It is the time of year when we should try to improve our game and we are not,” said Tiger coach Bruce Pearl, whose team had won their first 15 games. “It is obvious that our head has a fairly high price for being fourth in the country. I think we need to respond to the upswing we’ve seen in both Alabama and Florida this week. “

Here’s a closer look at the other big news in another new Top 25:

The Scarlet Knights recovered from a loss to Illinois by defeating Indiana and Minnesota at home and setting their RAC record 13-0 this season – the best start in school history. That was enough to put Rutgers (14-4) in 24th place for the first time since the last election of the 1978-79 season. And with Seton Hall in 10th place, the state of New Jersey has two teams in the ranking for the first time since Princeton’s last choice in the 1990/91 season.

Iowa, who participated in the election all season, made the biggest jump back to 19th place after beating number 19 at the time. 19 Michigan. The Hawkeyes were joined by the No. 22 Arizona – which defeated a ranking team in Colorado – and the No. 25 Houston, which frolicked through the SMU and the then No. 4. 16 Wichita State last week.

The Shockers retired after losing to Houston and Temple. The Wolverines retired along with Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Creighton, whose week-long stay ended in defeat against Georgetown earlier this week.

No team has declined as much as the state of Ohio, which came 9-0 in the top five and only finished six weeks ago. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last nine and five of their last six games to end poll death. Her only victory in the past few weeks has been against humble Nebraska.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement