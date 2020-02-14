Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 3:08 PM CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 3:08 p.m. CST

Waco, Texas – Hundreds of Central Texas students gathered to show exhibits describing events that “broke through barriers”.

Baylor hosted the Central Texas Regional History Fair 2020 this morning. Over 320 students presented over 170 projects, from traditional dioramas to websites to documentaries, on a variety of historical topics. Many of the topics focused on pioneers in various areas, from science to politics to sports. The projects are divided between junior and senior departments. The organizers say that events like this not only help students learn history, but also social skills such as debates, research, and fact-checking

Students who stand out at this regional event will travel to Austin for Texas History Day, April 25, in collaboration with National History Day.