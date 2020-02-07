Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 4:14 PM CST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 4:19 p.m. CST

Baylor University announced Friday afternoon that 14 members of the baseball team would be banned from part of the season for an incident a year ago.

According to Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of the Intercollegiate Athletics of the BU, the blocks will be staggered over a period of three weeks from Friday, February 14th. This is the start of the season for the team.

According to the university, senior members of the sports administration learned of the suspected clouding events in May and reported them to the relevant departments. There was a full investigation by the Student Life Department and the Office of General Counsel.

Head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez is disappointed with the incident: “We do not tolerate this behavior and we respect the university’s thorough investigation and decision on the matter and will continue.”

Baylor representatives informed FOX44 News that the names of the players and the type of suspected clouding incident have not been released at the time.