WACO, Texas. Starting this fall, the Baylor Tailgaters will have a new experience that will make some extremely unhappy.

Companies that typically rent tents and other equipment say that this will have a negative impact due to the loss in sales.

This happened after Baylor University announced its partnership with the tailgate company Tailgate Guys. The company will offer all the amenities, including:

Bellhop services

Loading and unloading aid

Cooler with ice

Tents, tables and chairs

Customized tailgate signage

Equipment tidying up and failure

* Groceries will be an option to purchase

“Real tailgaters in Baylor don’t want a turnkey service. They want to create their own unique environment and have control over it,” said Alum, Zach Kulesz.

Kulesz has left behind for years, spending nearly $ 5,000 in game equipment for the game day.

Fans who use Bear Walk, Bear Island and Bear Park will have to buy Tailgate Guys tents instead of using their own.

86 Alum, Hobby Howell says this new experience loses uniqueness.

“All tents will be the same and everything will be uniformed. Everyone had their own taste of setting up their own tailgate area, ”says Howell.

Tailgate Guys have worked with the NFL, MLB and numerous college teams across the country. In a statement, Mack B. Rhoades, director of Intercollegiate Athletics says:

“Our partnership with Tailgate Guys is in line with our goal of providing an elitist, fan-friendly experience at all home events, ”

“We deliberately chose Tailgate Guys as our partner because we have proven expertise in the areas of logistics, hospitality and service. We are confident that they can offer our most dedicated fans a tailgating experience that meets our standards in all areas of athletics. “

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mack B. Rhoades

Tailgating package prices start at $ 1,000 for the entire season. The Tailgating Company will answer questions by March 4th. You can start buying from May 1st. For more information you can click HERE