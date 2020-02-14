Bay Street players are preparing for a special benefit dinner and performance to meet the operational requirements of the Historic State Theater in Eustis.

The opening event entitled “Play Your Part” will take place on Saturday, March 14th. It’s an outdoor treat along Magnolia Avenue in the heart of downtown Eustis, and offers a menu of food and drinks from community restaurants. Immediately after dinner follows a special premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical “Lady Day at Emersons Bar and Grill”, which is based on the life of the legendary actor Billie Holiday.

The historical state theater in Eustis.

Cocktails start at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. The premiere of “Lady Day in Emerson’s Bar and Grill” will then take place at 8:00 p.m. at the theater at 109 North Bay Street in Eustis.

The proceeds from “Play Your Part” go directly to the Julia Nora Vatter Technical Theater Fund, which was founded in 2009 as a legacy from the active member of the theater community, whose life was unfortunately lost at a young age. The fund supports the ongoing technical needs of the theater – often the most expensive operating costs. In the coming years, “Play Your Part” will support various other programs in the theater, including the Ed Dawkins Memorial Scholarship Fund, a needs-based scholarship awarded to students to compensate for tuition fees for the Bay Street Players Young People’s Theater the longest ongoing youth theater education programs in the nation.

“Play Your Part” tickets cost $ 100 for an evening with a three-course meal including drinks and seating at the premiere of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” directed by Carlos Francisco Asse. In collaboration with Merry Jewelers of Downtown Eustis, ticket holders are offered a special raffle that gives them the chance to win a unique jewelry set worth $ 3,500. Tickets can be bought at the box office at (352) 357-7777 or at [email protected] Donations of any amount are welcome and tax deductible. For more information, contact Sue Wharff at [email protected] For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Joseph Vatter at [email protected]

Bay Street Players at The Historic State Theater is a non-profit organization whose mission has been to provide high quality entertainment to the community since its inception in 1974. The theater fulfills its mission through three main goals: entertainment, education and engagement. The facility hosts no fewer than five major productions a year, supplemented by a regular schedule with limited engagements, benefits and special events. It also brings cultural experiences to young people with limited knowledge of the arts by offering them the opportunity to learn in a live production environment by running the youth theater program, which has been running for more than 40 years.

The theater also offers a creative medium to more than 1,000 volunteers of all abilities and populations, and community engagement goes well beyond its walls. It regularly participates in many local events, including First Fridays, GeorgeFest, the African American Heritage Festival and the Amazing Race for Charity. In recent years the TedX Eustis Theater and the Lake County Folk Festival have been guests.