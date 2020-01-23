Bay Area food bank still feeds Camp Fire survivors - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

More than a year after the most deadly fire in California’s history, the Contra Costa and Solano County food bank still regularly helps local food banks and survivors affected by the fire, the organizers say, and plans to continue the heavy effort as long as there is a need.

The Contra Costa and Solano County Food Bank, which serves approximately 1 in 9 residents in both provinces, has an agreement to help food banks in Northern California after a natural disaster through its membership of Feeding America, a national network of food banks. It started with helping food banks in North County shortly after the campfire ripped through Butte County in November 2018, killing 85 people and destroying thousands of homes, businesses and buildings.

The food bank provided more than 2.5 million pounds of food to Camp Fire survivors last year and distributed more than 1.3 million pounds of food in Butte County in 2018, according to communications director Lisa Sherrill. It now provides food for three distributions every month – usually for 200 to 300 people – and plans to continue as long as food banks and survivors with need need help.

“Most people are surprised that the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank is still in this area,” says Lisa Roehling, who oversees the distribution of the food bank to Camp Fire survivors in Butte County. The food provides a financial cushion for many customers who have unexpected bills after the fire, such as housing, clothing, medical costs or the costs of reconstruction, Roehling says.

“If people can go to a pantry or to us to get some staples, it means they can put gas in their car or pay their doctor’s bill,” Roehling says. “We are helping to stretch the dollar.”

Government The proposed Gavin Newsom budget asked for $ 28 million for the state’s food banks, including a $ 20 million investment in one-off funding for the California emergency program and to mitigate the impact of food stamp loss due to impending federal austerity measures compensate.

Andrew Cheyne, director of government affairs for the California Association of Food Banks, said that is a substantial increase compared to previous years, but excluding financing for disaster relief and preparedness – an important investment for food banks such as Contra Costa and Solano who are charged with providing extra resources to communities affected by natural disasters. The California Association of Food Banks is requesting $ 32 million to support food banks in disaster preparedness and response.

“Recent years have shown that this is the new standard in California,” says Cheyne. “The unfortunate reality is that food banks are not only trying to serve communities in their moments of crisis, but they are also there for the long term.”

