advertisement

Below is an important spoiler from the night to Sunday Batwoman premiere in the off-season.

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” may be over, but Batwoman’s stunned Kate Kane seems to be surprised by its solution.

At the end of the premiere of this Sunday in the off-season, at which Batwoman also became publicly known as a lesbian (via an exclusive Kara Danvers for CatCo!), Kate and her friendly sister received a pretty birthday surprise, Beth, freshly returned from a semester abroad.

advertisement

Wait what?

Kate (like all of us) immediately assumed that Alice had escaped police custody and ridiculed her opponent. At first she insisted on being Alice, and then when she was rejected, she asked who / what that person was while tugging on her face in search of a skin mask.

“It’s Beth!” Repeated the thoroughly confused young woman. “Who the hell else would I be ?!”

The surreal reality of reunification seemed to dawn on Kate: “Beth …?”

Given that Alice had just been seen in the cop shop under Sophie’s watchful eyes and Kate couldn’t tear off a mouse-like face mask, all signs point to Crisis Fallout – that in the new multiverse a dying Oliver The created Queen Beth Kane who is not in the evil Alice had transformed was placed on the same earth primus as her doppelganger.

“We have some (‘crisis’) effects on Batwoman,” showrunner Caroline Dries previously confirmed. “It’s a little tricky because our characters are not yet faced with this notion of multiple universes and superheroes with powers and things … but I think it will have a really shocking response.”

Arrow-side overlord Marc Guggenheim said the same thing to TVLine during our detailed “Crisis” Post Mortem Q&A.

With the creation of this new multiverse – in which, for example, Lex Luthor from Earth-Prime is seen by the world as a very good guy – “we have introduced a new secret into our universe that we are really excited about: how does this universe look after the crisis? out?

“Each of the shows gets a chance to tell a piece of this story, and that’s really cool,” he added. “For example, I know what they’re doing with Batwoman and it’s damn great with some incredible” What the f-k?! “- Moments. In addition to the heart and emotion, the” What is the K?! “Is in my head what the arrow reversal is about.”

Did this reveal to Beth that you said, “WTF?”

advertisement