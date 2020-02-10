Vampire Diaries veterinarian Kayla Ewell is again a bloodsucker: The actress who played human vampire Vicki Donovan in the above-mentioned CW drama will appear as a guest star in Batwoman, as the vampire DC comics villain Nocturna reports.

The villain will subsequently pursue Gotham’s residents on February 23 to meet her need for human blood caused by a rare disease. The character has a story in the DC Comics canon that dates back to the 1980s when Nocturna was introduced as a thief with sensitivity to light. She later became one of Bruce Wayne’s love interests before being reintroduced as a vampire villain to Batwoman during the New 52 restart, with whom she would also have a romantic relationship.

Most recently, Ewell appeared in Roswell, New Mexico, as the mother of Michael Guerin.

* BBC Studios is developing a series about 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who shows “quiet moments” from Thunberg after her global climate crusade while preparing her speeches and thinking about her life as a teenager, reports our sister site Deadline.

* The TCM will pay tribute to Kirk Douglas on Thursday March 5 with a 24-hour marathon of the late actor’s films, including Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory.

* Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal) will play a central role in the last five episodes of the second season of God Friended Me. He portrays the estranged son of Alphonse Jefferies (Carl Lumbly), who has a deep connection to the Almighty’s social media account. TVInsider.com reports.

* Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Diane Kruger (The Bridge) play a leading role in Quibi’s drama adaptation of the film Swimming With Sharks from 1994 about a young assistant (Shipka) who works for a female studio head (Kruger). per delivery date.

* Quibi has released a teaser trailer for Survive with Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy):

