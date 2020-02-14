After fighting them for years, religious Zionist rabbis are now glorifying and holding up learned women like Professor Vered Noam as a shining example

The welcome and well-deserved award of the Israel Talmud Studies Prize to Noam is another stamp of appreciation for the success of the religious feminist movement and a moment of triumph for liberalism in Israel.

Noam is the first woman to win the Israel Talmud Studies Award. It is not surprising that no woman has yet received this award because there were no potential candidates since women have not had the opportunity to study Talmud. The struggle to teach Gemara to women was the first struggle of religious orthodox feminism in Israel and seemed almost an impossible mission at first.

In 1971, my late mother-in-law, Hava Frankel-Goldschmidt, sent a carefully explained proposal to the Department of Religious Education at the Ministry of Education, asking for permission to allow Gemara studies for girls in the state religious school system. Her letter was published in the Journal of Teachers of Jewish Subjects in the State Religious School System, and the opposition was quick and unrelenting: four letters against the idea were published, and not a single letter for support. The deniers argued that this idea confused the different roles of the sexes, that it would lead to the sin and ruin of the Jewish house, and that it testified to the stupidity of the person who proposed it. A letter quoted Rabbi Eliezer’s words in the Mishna: “Whoever teaches his daughter Torah is as if he was teaching her Tiflut (differently understood as” lasciviousness “or” vanity “).”

Your suggestion was immediately rejected and that was the end of this discussion. A few years later, when Professor Alice Shalvi took over the management of the Pelech Religious School for Girls, she introduced Talmud studies there and made the school a stronghold of religious feminism. In the meantime, the process of founding the first Beit Midrash for women, Midreshet Lindenbaum, began.

What caused such strong resistance in the 1970s is now even accepted by conservative groups within religious Zionism. The battle for the Beit Midrash is over. The fact that Rabbi Rafi Peretz, a representative of the conservative Hardali wing (Haredi religious Zionist) in the Knesset, awards the prize, is further evidence of the success of the revolution. Religious Zionist rabbis are now glorifying learned women and holding them up to today’s religious feminists as a shining example of how to carry out a revolution calmly and humbly. This is how traditional societies work: they will never greet a revolution, but once it has taken root, they will treat the change as something obvious and focus on getting the next revolution going.

Professor Shalvi spoke of the three houses (Batim) in Judaism: the Beit Midrash (study room), the Beit Knesset (synagogue) and Beit Din (rabbi court). She believed that the status of women in each of these three houses had to change to complete the religious feminist revolution. After the success of the Torah studies revolution, it remains to change the status of women in synagogues and rabbi courts.

Now we are at the heart of the struggle in the synagogue for the right of women to pray alike. It has been gaining momentum lately and there are already dozens of women minyans across the country and egalitarian minyans, in which women are called to the Torah, read the weekly part and conduct services. This is a long struggle that has been going on in religious Zionism for several decades, but in recent years women, even in the more conservative regions of religious Zionism, have been dancing with the Sefer Torah over Simhat Torah and reading the Megilla over Purim – acts that were typical for the first stage of the feminist revolution in the synagogue.

Not too long ago, Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, a leading figure in the conservative wing of religious Zionism, wrote in his column in B’Sheva, the popular weekly for a religious Zionist audience, that it is not worth fighting against women who do that want to read Megilla or dance with a Sefer Torah. Even when it came to women who were called to the Torah, he was relatively moderate. Even in the strongholds of Hardali, the revolution in the synagogue has already begun. And as with the Torah study for women, the conservative wing will welcome yesterday’s revolution in the megilla reading of women, but will oppose the next phase of the struggle for gender equality in the synagogue.

The big struggle that has not yet started is the struggle for equality for women before the rabbinical courts. It is hard to imagine such a change to imagine Dayyanot women (judges of the religious court) and judges of Jewish law, but remember the reactions to the initial suggestion that women learn Gemara. This process is one of the greatest victories of liberalism in Israel. Liberal ideas also penetrate the strongholds of Israeli conservatism. The idea that women are equal, that women have liberties, that they have the right to study and be part of the community, and in the future to be dayyanot in religious courts – This idea was born from the values ​​of liberalism and has been assimilated too deeply for anyone to uproot it. Even in the strongholds of Israeli conservatism, nobody can imagine life or the state of Israel without liberal ideas.

Contrary to conservatism, which encompasses yesterday’s revolution and opposes the current struggle, liberalism promotes the next struggle for freedom, dignity and equality. Perhaps it is no coincidence that Professor Noam teaches at Tel Aviv University – a stronghold of Israeli liberalism. The university hired her in the late 1990s, when Talmud studies were not a matter of course for women. It was the liberals who ultimately enabled her to win the Israel Prize, which Rabbi Peretz, Conservative representative in the Knesset, presented to her. Noam, who receives the award, recalls that even the most staunch conservatives in Israel will eventually adopt more liberal ideas, but only after a struggle and with some delay. After the turmoil sparked by the interview with Professor Nissim Mizrahi (Haaretz Magazine, December 26) and at a time when liberalism is under attack, we have here a moment of satisfaction and a reminder that liberalism One of the cornerstones of the Israeli population is society and the State of Israel is established.

The writer is a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem and MK, who served as chair of the Knesset Reform Committee and has a leadership role in the fight against the exclusion of women in public.