advertisement

Her hit “Truth Hurts” is attributed to Lizzo as a songwriter, along with Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, is one of the eight songs nominated for the Best Song Grammy, which will be presented on Sunday evening January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center here in Los Angeles. The Grammy for the best song is the prize of the best songwriter.

It is one of those songs, and she is one of those artists who has had an undeniable cultural impact. From the TikTok app to the Twitter account of Hillary Clinton to the movie Someone Great, echoes of Lizzo’s self-love were everywhere last year: “I just did a DNA test, I am 100 percent …”

Nevertheless, authorship remains the subject of some discussion, a generally unknown situation for a nominated song this week for the Grammy.

advertisement

Lizzo has already acknowledged that the song’s title was inspired by a 2017 Twitter message from British artist Mina Lioness, and that she would share songwriting credits with her. Mina expressed her gratitude in a series of messages.

“I just did a DNA test, I am a credited writer for the number one number on Billboard,” she wrote. “I received nothing but love from her through our communication, so I really thank her. I want to publicly thank Lizzo and her entire management team for embracing and reaching me. “

Still other accusations persist about authorship. Ironically, from this song about painful truth. Justin and Jeremiah Raisen as well as Yves Rothman claim that they also contributed to the song. Lizzo completely denies this and denounces them and their company Heavy Duty Publishing,

Justin Raisen, on Instagram, claimed that he wrote a song called “Healthy” with his brother Jeremiah, Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman in 2017, parts of which were used in “Truth Hurts.”

“We tried to solve this calmly,” he wrote, “for the past two years we have only asked for 5%, but we have been closed every time.”

Lizzo, on Instagram, wrote: “There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts’ except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears … That song is my life and the words are my truth.” , “Why are men great until they have to be great?”, She placed their meaning:

“Men have the highest seats of power on the planet. They are constantly named greatness and cannot do anything good with it. “

“The men who now claim a piece of” Truth Hurts “didn’t help me to write a part of the song. They had nothing to do with the sentence or how I chose to sing it … that song is my life and its words are my truth. “

Lizzo’s lawyer, Cynthia Arato, told CNN: “Today, on behalf of Lizzo, we filed a lawsuit to establish that the Raisens are not writers of” Truth Hurts “and have no right to profit from the success of the song. “

“The Raisens didn’t work with Lizzo or anyone else to make the song, and they didn’t help write the material they want to take advantage of now, and that’s why they have waived any claim to the work, written, months suffered, as the court case makes clear. “

The suit says that the brothers, acting in “bad faith”, had already withdrawn this claim many months ago just to restart it when the song became a monster hit. Rothman, it says, made his demand after the Raisens took the lead.

The legislation has yet to be resolved and will probably not be before the Grammy on Sunday evening. Yet it is unlikely that this will be anything other than Lizzo’s night, because she plays this song, and is probably a winner of one, if not all, of the eight Grammies for which she has been nominated this night. In addition to her nomination for Best Song, she is also interested in Best New Artist, Best Album, Best album, Best Pop Solo performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B performance and Best Traditional R&B performance.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P00HMxdsVZI [/ embed]

advertisement