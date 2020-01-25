advertisement

Bassist Juan Alderete, a member of Mars Volta and tour player for Marilyn Manson and Deltron 3030, among others, suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a bicycle accident on January 13, as his wife Anne Alderete said on Instagram. The musician suffered a so-called diffuse axonal injury and is currently in a coma. “The only prognosis remains to be seen as the brain is a complex organ and the results for DAI patients go as far as the sea,” said Anne Alderete. “While it is frustrating, it also enables a world of positive results, so we can only hope for the best.” The full announcement is below.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala already indicated a reunion with Mars Volta in May 2019. He and Alderete founded the new band Zavalaz together with Dan Elkan and Gregory Rogove in 2013.

