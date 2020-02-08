Scientists have mapped the entire genome of two varieties of basmati rice, including one that is drought-tolerant and resistant to bacterial diseases. The results published in the journal Genome Biology also show that basmati rice is a hybrid of two other rice groups.

Despite the economic and cultural importance of basmati and related aromatic rice varieties, their evolutionary history is not fully understood, according to the researchers.

Two types

The researchers focused on two Basmati rice varieties: Basmati 334 from Pakistan, which is known to be drought-tolerant and resistant to bacterial rice rot, and Dom Sufid from Iran, an aromatic long-grain rice that is one of the most expensive on the market.

Most of the genetic material in Basmati comes from Japonica, a rice group in East Asia, followed by the rice group from Bangladesh.

Researchers work with scientists and rice growers to identify key genes, find out what makes the basmati group unique, and develop molecular markers for breeding new varieties.

