Detroit Pistons unofficially dispatched center Andre Drummond to last week’s NBA trade deadline to Cleveland Cavaliers, which has sparked some animosity between Drummond and the franchise he adapted for since writing in 2012.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto explained why the market was weak for Drummond (picking up the Pistons only two expiring contracts and a future second-round selection in return).

“Long ago, you saw these fat guys playing, and they couldn’t move,” said Pluto. “Drummond is the main rebounder in the NBA, and he’s been an All-Star a few times. Detroit thought they could win big with this guy. They paid him a lot of money, and then they injured a bunch of guys. Their payroll got high, so they decided to fill up on fuel. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6heuFuNo0 (/ integrated)

“(Drummond) has a player option next year for $ 28 million, but it’s not like a four-year contract. So maybe he could be a free agent in the summer, or most people think he will choose this option because they don’t like the big guys in the NBA anymore, “said Pluto.

“(Drummond), who would have been loved 15 years ago, suddenly, nobody is going to take it,” he continued. “And the Cavs also kept Tristan Thompson because nobody wanted him either.

The central position is certainly not what it once was in a league in transition.

– – Quotes courtesy of AMANDA RABINOWITZ of WOSU Link – –

– Publicity –

report this ad