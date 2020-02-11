Ricky Rubio # 11 of Phoenix Sun’s Deandre Ayton # 22’s High Fives after hitting the Houston Rockets in the second half of the NBA game at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Not many teams need the upcoming all-star break more than the Phoenix Suns.

They have dropped four of their five tall men due to injuries, and due to various other injuries (and a ban) throughout the season, almost everyone has had to climb the squad in a way that was not expected.

The Suns will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and will only play again on February 21, nine days later. Head coach Monty Williams described the break as seven days, so we can expect the team to return to normal a week after the Warriors game.

Aron Baynes was due to be examined again for left hip pain over a week ago in early February, and Wednesday is his twelfth consecutive game he missed. Dario Saric will miss up to six games because of a right ankle sprain, while Frank Kaminsky will miss 22 games because of a right patella stress fracture, which should reassess him earlier this month. Deandre Ayton is questionable because he has left ankle pain that prevented him from defeating the Lakers on Monday.

Baynes and Kaminsky, in particular, were two players who needed to be strengthened when Deandre Ayton was banned, so their return to the role for which they had originally scheduled the correct number of minutes was much more natural. Given the timing of these reassessments, it cannot be assumed that they are about to return. Baynes and Kaminsky both shot around before the last two home games before the game.

You can say Williams is trying to get these guys back.

“Whenever you can get a week,” he said about the time for boys to get well. “I’m looking forward to the time off just for our boys, but I’m also looking forward to getting back on the ground and making some changes and improvements to the offensive and getting better in some areas of defense, but I’m thinking of a cure It’s a great time. “

Even the guys who weren’t injured take some time and they look that way.

Devin Booker has accumulated 31 points in his last two games. Looking back on this and the previous season with games in which Booker did not drop out prematurely due to injury, there have only been three such series in which the two games totaled 31 points or less.

He has led this team through breaks and injuries, played in 51 games and is good at playing most games in one season for over three years. After all this and in the past few weeks, it can be said with certainty that Booker is looking forward to the break.

The way the star player and others approach leisure time is different.

“Try to clear the mind for all the games and try to stay out of basketball for 3-4 days and then get back in shape,” said Point Guard Ricky Rubio. “It’s something I’m looking forward to because the break is urgently needed.”

Rubio is in a unique situation where he gave birth to his first child a few weeks ago so he can spend some time with the family, and this is easier if you don’t have to worry about work.

“Sleep and time with the baby (without) thinking,” I have to be there at this time, “said Rubio.” Baby schedule only. “

Williams is unlikely to take a break, which should come as no surprise to anyone who knew a little bit of his personality in his first year in the valley. It will take a few days and have some family reasons, but he will be part of the team, watch the film and go through other coaching work as usual.

As for players, Williams is confident and how the coaching team is keeping them committed to returning to the right mindset for the last 27 games.

“All of our coaches did a really good job of touching all of our players,” he said. “You have to give them time to decompress, but we want our boys to stay sharp. They can’t take seven days off. You’ll be fried when you come back and we’ll go to the gym and start hitting hard.

“You have to teach the younger boys how to attack this kind of all-star break.”

