Basin Reserve, once the most important cricket ground in the country, misses large world cup competitions

advertisement

Wellington cricket fans miss big stars such as White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine in the biggest matches of the Women’s Cricket World Cup – because the Basin Reserve has no light.

The oldest cricket field in the country will organize pool-play competitions, but is excluded from organizing a semi-final.

advertisement

“The final should be brought to the attention of the international staffing market,” said Andrea Nelson, world champion cricket World Cup 2021 for women.

The Basin has been in the spotlight for almost ten years, but in 2018 the Wellington City Council dumped $ 8 million in plans to pay for new lights, instead spending $ 7.7 million to strengthen the Basin’s museum stand.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury is organizing the Women’s Cricket World Cup final for the second time

* Basin Reserve facelift: Grand old lady or cricket ready to reclaim the cloak from the best location in the country

* Funding of flood light in Wellington City Council silvered to strengthen the Basin Reserve museum stand

PHOTOSPORT

Sophie Devine in action for Wellington Blaze in the Basin Reserve earlier this month. The captain of White Ferns is one of the big stars of cricket in New Zealand.

That decision made day-night testing in the spiritual home of cricket in New Zealand an unlikely dream.

Wellington cricket fan Brian Steele said that many cricket enthusiasts in the capital wanted to see more games at the location, but he understood that the money may have been spent on the repair of the museum stand.

“I would like to see more ladies cricket, and more cricket in general in Basin,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but there are reasons why it’s not a simple comparison.”

Money for the lighting could possibly be collected from NZ Cricket, the public or city council, assuming that any reservations for residents can be overcome, he said.

MARTY MELVILLE / PHOTOSPORT

The historic museum stand is being reinforced for $ 7.7 million.

Cr Mitchell Wellington chief executive Cam Mitchell said they were not disappointed. “We have a number of games that we are very happy with.”

Hagley Oval in Christchurch may have scored the final, but their consenting process was completely different from what the Basin Reserve faced, he said.

The Canterbury Cricket Trust (CCT) has the potential to use the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to review the circumstances that prevented permanent lights in the Hagley Oval.

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

It is called the spiritual home of cricket in New Zealand, but Basin has missed major cricket games because it has no enlightenment.

Mitchell said in Wellington that the consent process takes more than 12 months.

“It was unrealistic at the time to get lights … there wasn’t enough time,” he said. “We have never bid on achieving semi or final matches.”

The Basin Reserve Trust wanted lights and worked on the application, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that the Basin Reserve could still host some of the world’s best players. “We are very excited to welcome the world to the Basin Reserve.”

Warwick Hayes

An artist’s impression of the museum stand of the Basin reserve after redevelopment.

Basin Reserve Trust Chairman Alan Isaac said Basin was more than ready to organize an international event at World Cup level.

He had enjoyed “strong continued support” from the Wellington City Council, including the recent redevelopment of the Museum Stand, he said.

The full competition schedule will be announced when the event is officially launched in March.

Wellington, Auckland and Dunedin will organize pool-play competitions during the one-month tournament, which starts in early February 2021.

All 11 suitable locations in New Zealand were considered – including the Sky Stadium of the capital.

International cricket locations in Nelson, Whangarei, Napier and Alexandra missed it.

Nelson said that the goal of ICC was to ensure that all matches were played at “the best locations”, and the Basin experience would still create an unforgettable experience.

advertisement