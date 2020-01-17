Based on Poland, Lithuania proposes a controversial Holocaust law - Jewish World - Haaretz - Israel News

advertisement

Poland passed a controversial Holocaust law last year that generated keen international criticism and compromised its relations with Israel, the United States, and Jewish groups around the world. Many feared that the law banning rhetoric would accuse Poland of complicity in Nazi crimes – since the Nazis occupied Poland, Polish leaders have argued – would hamper education and historical research into genocide.

These concerns and problems did not disappear in the year after the legislation was passed by Poland. Despite several attempts to bury the hatchet, Polish President Andrzej Duda withdrew from a major Holocaust commemoration in Jerusalem last week.

Some historians and survivors say that Polish legislation has encouraged other European nations with far worse Holocaust records to gloss over their own involvement in the genocide.

One such country is Lithuania, in which the complicity of the National Socialists was widespread and was a major reason why, according to large international research institutions, around 95 percent of the country’s 250,000 Jews were eradicated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, Vilnius, Lithuania, May 26, 2019Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

A Lithuanian government legislator from Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, who is trying to counter this narrative, announced last month that a committee he chaired is drafting laws declaring that neither Lithuania nor its leaders have participated in the Holocaust.

“The Lithuanian state did not take part in the Holocaust because it was occupied, just as the Lithuanian nation could not take part in the Holocaust because it was enslaved,” said legislator Arunas Gumuliauskas.

For Rosa Bloch, a 91-year-old survivor of the Kaunas or the Kowno ghetto, the claims are “so clearly wrong and outrageous that they could only have been the result of Polish law,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“The Lithuanians saw that it worked for the Poles, and so they went ahead,” said Bloch.

Bloch may be more disturbed by the Lithuanian advance than the Polish one, “because the Lithuanians were active and cruel partners in the Holocaust. There is no living Lithuanian Jew who has not lost relatives of Lithuanian murderers, ”she said.

The causality that Bloch and many others see between the law in Poland and the law being considered in Lithuania is difficult to establish, but the projects are clearly linked.

A Lithuanian Jew comes out of a synagogue in Vilnius, Lithuania on November 4, 2018. Mindaugas Kulbis, AP

In September, Gumuliauskas organized a meeting with Polish legislators on historical memory, referring to what he described as a common challenge.

“If Lithuanian-Polish relations are good today, third parties will try to knock us down with the prism of historical memory,” he said in an interview about the meeting. Gumuliauskas did not name the third party.

The meeting, he added, was intended to promote “cooperation between historians from both countries in pursuing common goals”.

Regardless of the exact relationship between the Polish and Lithuanian urge to discharge – Gumuliauskas did not respond to JTA’s request to do so – they are part of a broader effort by the Eastern European nations to emphasize the victim role of their people and to contradict or contradict the claims made by reduce complicity in the Holocaust.

While Western European societies are increasingly taking responsibility for the persecution of their Jews, the opposite is the case in Eastern European countries, where the education about the Holocaust was largely absent or missing in communism.

Many Eastern Europeans apologize for their fellow countrymen’s cooperation with Nazi Germany “to achieve independence from the Soviet Union” and not to kill Jews, “Michael Berenbaum, former director of the US Holocaust Research Institute, told JTA. He also said that Polish law “encourages” politicians in other countries to look for similar laws.

Amid increasing nationalism across the continent, governments in several Eastern European countries are celebrating Nazi collaborators, including the Holocaust offenders, as patriotic heroes.

In Ukraine, parliament passed a law in 2015 that praised “anti-communist partisans,” including Nazi collaborators, and penalized “insults” to their memory. The streets there are named after the collaborators Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych.

In 2014, Latvia introduced a law that provides for up to five years in prison for those who deny the role of “foreign powers that have committed crimes against Latvia and the Latvian nation” without the participation of Latvian SS volunteers in the murder of almost all of the country’s 70,000 Jews. Every year German SS veterans march through the streets of Riga, the capital city flanked by ultra-nationalist activists.

Back in Lithuania, a school is named after Jonas Noreika, a wartime leader who helped kill Jews.

Monument to Jonas Noreika, Šukioniai, Lithuania, December 26, 2014Vilensija / Wikimedia Commons

In this context, the proposed legislation in Lithuania is a trial balloon and “the next step towards Holocaust distortion in Eastern Europe,” said Efraim Zuroff, Director of Eastern Europe at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which has focused on Holocaust history in recent years and revisionism in Lithuania.

When a nation with a Holocaust record like Lithuania passes a law that exonerates them without any significant diplomatic struggle, Zuroff suggested, “It could be a terrible sign for others.”

Ruta Vangaite, a bestselling author in Lithuania who wrote about the Holocaust, said the law was a “travesty”.

“In the first week of occupation, the Lithuanian government set up the first concentration camp and created a battalion that killed Jews. This was the government of Lithuania. And everyone knows, ”she said.

The remarkable brutality of anti-Semitic pogroms in Lithuania is another challenge for the architects of the law. One of the most notorious happened in Kaunas, where dozens of Jews were slaughtered by club-leading locals in a bus garage. Some perpetrators posed for pictures over the tortured bodies of their victims while showing the murder weapons.

Historically, according to Zuroff, Poland has a far stronger reason than Lithuania to resist accusations of complicity in the Holocaust.

In both countries, he said, the Holocaust would not have happened without the Germans. In both cases, the locals killed thousands of Jews during the Nazi occupation.

But Poland “did not exist as a country” when the Nazis occupied it, and its government in exile “did not encourage actions against the Jews”. In Poland, admiration for Nazi collaborators is rather rare these days.

In contrast, the Provisional Government of Lithuania was responsible for countless murders in the six weeks of its short existence.

The language used by leading Holocaust historians in relation to the two countries reflects this difference.

Visitors to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington study photos from the village of Eisiskes in Lithuania. AP

Sara Bloomfield, director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, wrote to Poland in a letter to the Polish president last year: “The Polish nation was the victim of German aggression and suffered from an extraordinarily brutal occupation. The characterization of Polish responsibility for the establishment of concentration and extermination camps by the Nazis is undoubtedly historically inaccurate. ”

Bloomfield also mentioned the many Poles who saved Jews and many others who killed them.

Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial and Museum, writes about Poland: “In the face of a ruthless occupation and a constant struggle for survival, the Polish public has largely paid little attention to the immense plight of the Jews.”

Both museums use different terms about Lithuania.

“The Lithuanians carried out violent riots against the Jews shortly before and immediately after the arrival of the German armed forces,” a summary of the Holocaust Memorial Museum in the United States said, pointing out that most of the country’s Jews during the short Lifetime of his government had been shot in Quisling.

Lithuania is the only country occupied by the Nazis that Yad Vashem recognized for the “enthusiasm” of its people for working with Germany. Even when this enthusiasm “waned … hostility to Jews and denunciation continued,” says the Jerusalem Museum.

Zuroff said the Lithuanian government must face this record.

“While NGOs hold important memorial events, Holocaust education focuses on the school system and criminal prosecution,” he said. “These are things only a government can do.”

