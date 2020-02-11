Rick Hummel

One of the most popular sports journalists who has ever reported on the St. Louis Cardinals and baseball in general comes to The Villages.

National Baseball Hall of Fame author Rick Hummel will pay a visit to the upcoming St. Louis Cardinals Nation meeting, which will take place on Thursday February 20 at the Savannah Center. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner starts 30 minutes later.

Legendary baseball writer Rick Hummel will speak to members of the St. Louis Cardinals Nation on Thursday, February 20 at the Savannah Center. He is known for his work with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Baseball writer Rick Hummel called for a photo with Susan Smith, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals Nation Club, two years ago during a visit.

Hummel is a former president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 1980 and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Survey Commission, where he reviews careers for potential candidates through the Veterans Commission. He was also awarded the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for writing baseball.

Hummel’s commentary, which is known throughout the baseball under his nickname “The Commish”, has been published in various ESPN shows and documentaries. He also wrote three books: “The Commish and the Cardinals: The Most Memorable Games, As Covered by Hall of Famer Rick Hummel for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch;” “And” One Last Strike: Fifty years in baseball, ten and a half games back and a final championship season “, which was written together with longtime Cardinals manager Tony La Russa.