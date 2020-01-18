advertisement

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) – Top-ranked Ash Barty prepared for the season’s first tennis major by winning their first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5 win against 24-tier Dayana Yastremska on Saturday in the final of Adelaide International.

The French Open winner had previously reached the final in Australia. At Sydney International, she was runner-up twice after losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Petra Kvitova last year.

advertisement

She is now the first Australian to win a tour level title at home since 2011.

Andrey Rublev was the first man in 16 years to win two titles in the first two weeks of the season when he defeated Lloyd Harris 6-3 and 6-0 in Adelaide to continue his win in Doha.

Dominik Hrbaty won the Adelaide and Auckland titles before the Australian Open in 2004.

“I didn’t think about (the record), but it’s an amazing feeling,” said Russian Rublev. “Of course, when you talk about results, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Barty only got two points in the first set and broke the serve of 19-year-old Yastremska in the third and seventh games.

Yastremska fought against Barty’s backhand and changed the pace and size of the ball.

Barty paused to open the second set, but Yastremska rallied to win the next three games and had two breakpoint chances in the eighth game.

The home favorite saved both of them at 4: 4 and then interrupted Yastremska’s serve in the 11th game.

“It’s incredible. Great start to the new year,” said Barty. “I definitely feel the love out here. I love to play in Australia. I love to play at home. “

“It was nice to get the ball rolling this week – I can’t wait to start in Melbourne on Monday.”

Barty’s next match takes place on the first evening of the Australian Open against Lesia Tsurenko in the Rod Laver Arena. Her run to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year was Barty’s best run in her home championship so far. She then won her first major title at Roland Garros and ended the 2019 season with a win in the WTA final.

Yastremska, seeded number 23, meets the Slovenian qualification Kaja Juvan in the first round.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement