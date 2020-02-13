Barclays PLC announced on Thursday that CEO Jes Staley, despite an investigation by the UK regulators regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, has retained the full trust of the Board of Directors when he reported the 2019 results.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority investigate how Staley characterized the relationship with the company and how Barclays subsequently described it to the FCA.

The British lender said he would continue to work fully with the regulatory investigation and found that Mr. Staley has had no contact with Epstein since he was appointed CEO in 2015.

Barclays

BCS, -0.11%

BARC, -2.79%

made a pre-tax profit of £ 4.36 billion ($ 5.65 billion) in 2019, compared to £ 3.49 billion in the previous year.

Analysts had expected Barclays to post a pre-tax profit of £ 4.44 billion from FactSet based on estimates by 14 analysts.

The UK bank has set aside a £ 1.4 billion provision for expected payment protection insurance costs in the third quarter of 2019, according to previous forecasts.

Operating income rose slightly from £ 19.67 billion to £ 19.72 billion when the FactSet forecast a value of £ 21.53 billion based on estimates by 15 analysts.

Barclay’s corporate and investment bank revenues increased 4.7% to £ 10.23 billion.

The lender listed on the London Stock Exchange stated that the return on tangible equity for the year was 9.0%, adding that it would be difficult to achieve a target of more than 10% in 2020. The company previously announced it would achieve a RoTE of more than 9% in 2019 and 10% in 2020.

The bank announced a final dividend of 9.0 pence per share compared to 6.5 pence per share in the previous year.