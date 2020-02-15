MADRID (AP) – Barcelona overcame poor performance and benefited from a video review that scored an early goal for their opponent. In a match between the second and third teams of the Spanish league on Saturday, Barcelona scored a 2-1 win against Getafe.

Getafe fought hard at Camp Nou, missed some clear chances and saw a goal that VAR recalled in the middle of the first half. But Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto scored goals five minutes before the break to give Barcelona a gap big enough to take the win.

It was Barcelona’s second consecutive league win since pressure on new coach Quique Setién increased after the team’s departure against Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

After the win, second place in Barcelona was tied with Real Madrid at the top of the overall standings before leaders Madrid’s home game against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Getafe, who scored four league wins in a row, was 10 points behind the two Spanish powerhouses. It was two points ahead of fourth-placed Atlético Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Valencia on Friday.

Getafe, a modest club from South Madrid, was the league’s sensation for the second season in a row and is fighting again for a place in the Champions League. It made the Europa League a competition last season where Ajax hosted the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday.

Getafe was the most dangerous team at Camp Nou early on and offered good opportunities for counterattacks. Forward Jorge Molina had one of the best chances in a one-on-one situation, but his shot was blocked at the last moment.

Getafe believed that defender Allan Nyom had scored a close range goal after a 23rd minute cross. However, the goal was not allowed after Nyom found a Nyom foul on Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the video check.

Barcelona gradually improved and Griezmann opened the standings after a nice one-touch pass from Lionel Messi in 34th place. The French striker entered the field and threw the ball over Getafe goalkeeper David Soria when he stormed out of his net.

Sergi Roberto increased the lead in the 39th minute with a low shot from the penalty area after a cross from Junior Firpo.

However, Getafe didn’t give up. Ángel Rodríguez, who was linked to a transfer to Barcelona, ​​pulled the guests closer in the 66th minute with a decent volley from the penalty area, and Barcelona’s goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen prevented the equalizer five minutes later with two great parades in a row.

Messi, who was trying to end a goalless streak of three games, almost found the goal with a close-range header Soria saved just before half-time.

Barcelona’s defender Jordi Alba had to be replaced in the middle of the first half because of an obvious muscle injury.

Mallorca defeated Alavés 1-0 to end a four game loss and exit the relegation zone.

The young Colombian Cucho Hernández scored a winner in the 63rd minute to give the hosts a point out of safety.

Mallorca had a goal at the start of the second half that was not allowed by video verification and missed a penalty in the first half.

Alavés remained in 14th place.

