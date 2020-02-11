Barbra Streisand speaks after Eminem’s surprising appearance of “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars on Sunday evening. Although Streisand had missed the Oscar for best original song in 2003, the actress said that she was looking forward to giving him the prize in a tweet that appeared just a few hours after the rapper’s appearance on stage his semi-biographical film 8 Mile was shared.

@eminem I also voted for your song! I was really looking forward to giving you the prize. Next time! Rep # Repost @eminem

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at the academy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/NyBBbgdm3N

– Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 11, 2020

At the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, Eminem’s co-author Luis Resto accepted the award alone. After Resto received the Oscar from Streisand, he picked up the microphone and said, “It all goes to Marshall.”

“I’m privileged and grateful to be involved in this song,” he continued. “It is a great thing to work with Marshal every day. He is creative, he has symphonies in my head that I am happy to record on tape. He is a good man, a good heart.”

