Jenny McCarthy, the former moderator of the View panel, reports that legendary news anchor Barbara Walters suffers from health problems. In a episode of her eponymous SiriusXM radio show, McCarthy announced that she had received the update from former co-star Sherri Shepherd, but was optimistic.

“I heard she’s not feeling well, and I just talked to Sherri Shepherd about it and we’re going to send her a couple of tickets,” McCarthy said before the Super Bowl last week. “This woman is a juggernaut who just keeps going no matter what.”

McCarthy continued to rave about the 90-year-old news vet while at The View, admitting that the “best” that came out of the day show was Walters. “Last year being able to be there for her. I took as much of her as I could with her skills, tools and tips. I listened and took notes. So that was the best thing.”

The radio show host and judge from The Masked Singer undoubtedly had their ups and downs with Walters and shared details in the book Who Who Punch: The View’s Explosive Story that she treated like a “human Barbie doll” last year has been . “

“Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters. It’s her last year and she doesn’t want to go,” McCarthy had said. “Think about it. And I’m the new one,” McCarthy told the author.

“I went home everyday and felt miserable,” she continued, adding that she had missed the opportunity to run her own program too. “It was really the worst thing I did in my 25-year show business. I threw myself because I didn’t take the CBS job.”

Last October, Rosie O’Donnell, who had two roles at The View in 2006, 2007, and then 2015, shared her own update on Walters, revealing that she hasn’t really spoken to a lot of people lately like she has “will always love and respect”

“I don’t think she is ready to talk to people now,” said O’Donnell, adding that she is also a “great person.” “I think she is a wonderful woman and it is difficult to age in America whether you are internationally famous or not.”

O’Donnell’s comments reflect what a source told Radar Online last September, since Walter’s friends have spoken to her for more than two years. “They are really heartbroken and don’t understand why they can’t visit them,” the source said.

As reported by Us Weekly, Walters’ representative has since denied any reports of her health, and they even admitted to seeing her “every two to three weeks” and “she’s fine.” In fact, Walters is doing as well as she can, she talks to her spokeswoman about the Oscar-nominated films and is said to see the Oscars 2020 on Sunday evening.

The View airs on ABC every weekday morning at 11:00 a.m.CET. Check your local listings.

Photo credit: Lou Rocco / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images