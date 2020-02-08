Fifty-five years after I Dream of Jeannie’s debut Barbara Eden can’t escape the classic sitcom – and that suits her well! “I changed planes in Rome and looked up and there we were on the screen,” she says. “I thought: good grief! But it’s nice, it’s great. “

Although the main character of the series, the late Larry Hagman, was struggling with drug problems at the time, Barbara has fond memories of their days together. “He was a very loving man,” she says. “Crazy, but a good man.”

Long after Jeannie had left the air, Larry and Barbara remained friends and toured in the play Love Letters. At 88, Barbara is still strong and has recently been doing the same show Barry Bostwick in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “Barry is absolutely wonderful,” she says. “It’s a pleasure to be on stage with him.”

Retirement is not in Barbara’s vocabulary. “I think I’m so happy,” she says. “There are so many employees who hate their jobs and I like mine.” How would she call it quitting? If you do it.

William Kidston, courtesy of the Hollywood Museum

Still, she always takes time for her loved ones, too Jon EicholtzWhat is the secret of their lasting happiness? “You should walk around in the other person’s shoes if you have a little problem,” she says. “Try to see her” I’m side of it. It is not easy! Try it.”

This is not the only wisdom she has gained over the years. “You have to stay true to yourself – don’t try to be someone else,” says Barbara. “The wonderful thing is that we are all different. At the beginning of my career I said,” Oh God, I should be taller or prettier than me. “This is silly! You step on the water – you can’t get on with what They are. “

What we can do to Barbara these days would be to spend time with those who make her the “happiest”, including her husband and sister. Oh, and she’s also looking for the next “good part” to show up.

Reporting by Diana Cooper