Former President Barack Obama led the charge on social media and wished Ms. Michelle Obama a happy 56th birthday. 58-year-old Obama visited Twitter and Instagram to share four black and white photos in a photo booth style. He wrote: “In every scene you are my star (Michelle Obama)! Happy birthday, baby!”

You are my star in every scene, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday my dear! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

In one photo, Michelle was sitting on Obama’s lap and snuggled up to his face. in another he landed a kiss on her cheek; The third photo showed Obama with this arm around Michelle while a peace sign was on. and in the fourth he wrapped his wife in a huge bear hug.

Obama’s followers immediately poured over the sweet homage and left birthday wishes for his wife of 27.

“Happy Birthday!” An Instagram user wrote.

“Love. Love. Love everywhere,” said another.

“It must feel great to really beat ALL ODDS. I love you Obama, Happy Birthday Michelle …” someone else wrote.

“Good God, we miss you,” commented one person.

“Still my POTUS. Happy birthday FLOTUS,” said a Twitter user.

“Happy Birthday First Lady Michelle Obama! May your day be as great as you!” another wrote.

Obama’s birthday message comes two days after President Nancy Pelosi officially sent impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate and named the seven democratic legislators who will be the “managers” of the upcoming Senate process. MP Alan Schiff will be the chief executive or prosecutor of the trial.

The process is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Trump is accused of abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden last summer while withholding military aid from that nation.

Trump’s impeachment defense team includes Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz, Professor of Harvard Law, for whose client O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein.

“The president asked me for it and the legal team asked me for it,” Dershowitz said in an interview with CNBC on Friday morning. He said despite opposing Clinton’s impeachment and voting for Trump against Hillary Clinton in 2016, “he is participating in this impeachment process to defend the integrity of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”

—–

