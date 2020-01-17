Barack Obama shares Photo Booth Snaps

advertisement

What a couple! Barack Obama It took some time to wish the love of his life Michelle Obama Happy birthday with the sweetest post.

The former president, 58, went on Instagram on Friday January 17th to share the good news with his wife, who turned 56. “You are my star in every scene, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! Barack wrote alongside numerous black and white photos. Check out the pictures below!

People were all about the adorable post when they went to the comment section to reply. “True love exists forever,” wrote one person. Another added: “You two are everything !!! So many blessings to you !!! “The famous couple closed the knot in 1992. They share two children – the daughters Malia [21] and Sasha [18]. Already in October 2019, both praised on the occasion of their 27th birthday.

“As the Beatles said: It’s getting better. Thank you, baby, for 27 great years!” Barack wrote on Instagram next to a photo that hugged his love. The author of Becoming also had some nice words for her husband in her own social media: “27 years ago this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I would say he has been handed over. Here is our next chapter where we become empty nests and find out what comes next – while feeling the magic, that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack, ”she wrote.

Fir Maury / EPA / Shutterstock

While the cute duo are on top of each other, they are naturally happy to be parents. In fact, they recently teamed up to drop their youngest off to college – even if it was a difficult task. “There were [tears]. We were really good at it. We didn’t want to embarrass her because she had roommates and it was after lunch when we said goodbye to her, ”Michelle recalled an appearance today. “When we got into a car, I, Barack and Malia, who were with us, drove and then Sasha went alone and said the last goodbye, then we were like [crying noises].”

“I am happy that my girls are growing up and becoming independent,” the former first lady continued. … You feel a little melancholy that it will never be the little ones who sit on your lap and listen to every word and look at you in adoration. Those days are over. ‘

There is so much love in this family!

