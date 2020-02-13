A bank will soon be added to the City View Trail, honoring Ukiah City Council’s longtime member and freedom advocate Phil Baldwin.

Tami Bartolomei, administrator of Community Services, met Baldwin’s sister Jane Baldwin earlier this month in Low Gap Park to decide where to place the bank.

“I spoke to Phil about a week or two before he died because he might have set up a bank and he liked the idea,” said Baldwin, who lives in the Bay Area, but said she was with her many times Brother running in the Low Gap Park. “This was one of his favorite places.”

“Phil was a great advocate for maintaining the Western Hills in their natural state and valued the value of our community not to let them develop,” said Neil Davis of the Ukiah Valley Trail Group, who had partnered with Baldwin and Bartolomei figure out spots for the bank.

Bartolomei was pleased to learn that Baldwin approved a bank with his name in the park, saying that they had not always agreed to manage the park.

“We had a love-hate relationship,” said Bartolomei of Baldwin, who was known for having strong opinions that he freely expressed.

“Phil did things,” said Davis. “And when you get things done, not everyone likes it, and there are often conflicts along the way.”

When a group of hikers came over and asked what Davis was doing there, he explained that they were putting up a bench at the intersection of City View Trail and Canyon Creek Trail to commemorate Baldwin.

“This is beautiful, it is really beautiful,” said the hikers who were familiar with Baldwin and his service to the city of Ukiah. “It’s a great tribute to Phil.”

Baldwin said the bank cost about $ 900 and she was pleased to see it set up on the week of her brother’s birthday, March 25.

“However, we will celebrate it on March 28th because it is a Saturday,” she said.