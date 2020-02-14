Baniyas is approximately 42 km from the heart of Abu Dhabi city.



Baniyas is an ideal neighborhood for many middle-income families due to its tranquility and affordable homes.

Baniyas is located south of Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Motorway, about 42 km from the heart of Abu Dhabi. Baniyas is surrounded by popular areas such as Al Mafraq, Al Wathba, Shakhbout City, Al Shamkha and Mohamed Bin Zayed and consists of two parts: Baniyas West and Baniyas East.

The area, populated by Emirati and expat families, consists of villas and affordable apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

There are plenty of free parking spaces in the area, with residents assigning parking spaces outside of their villas and homes.

The area also has many facilities such as hospitals, schools, sports clubs, gyms and retail stores. Baniyas Mall, Lulu Hypermarket and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall are some of the most popular shopping centers in the area.

The community also houses the Baniyas Sports and Culture Club – a sports complex that also houses the Baniyas football team. The Baniyas Mosque is one of the many beautiful mosques in the area.

The non-Muslim cemetery in Abu Dhabi is located in Baniyas and makes the quiet neighborhood the final resting place for many expats who are not returned home.

Residents with legal problems do not have to travel to the city as the Baniyas courts are in the immediate vicinity. Commuting within the area or downtown is easy as public buses and taxis are accessible from all streets.

The Sudanese expat Ahmed Yasin, a long-time resident of the region, said: “I moved with my wife to this place when we got married. We have lived happily here for 15 years and all of our four children grew up in the area,” said Yasin who works for a private company in the Musaffah area.

He said he likes the area because of its affordability and peaceful nature that is suitable for families. “There are lots of playgrounds and public parks in our neighborhood, and my boys go out to play football every night.

“There are many hypermarkets, grocery stores and restaurants here. Public bus stops throughout the region help people without a car to commute easily throughout Abu Dhabi.”

The 45-year-old expat said that the rent in the area ranged from Dh 28,000 a year for a studio to Dh 90,000 a year for a three-bedroom apartment.

Mohammed Salem, a resident of the Emirates, said that Baniyas has developed over the years into a modern community that many expats live in while preserving the Emirate’s rich culture and heritage.

“In the 1980s, Baniyas was such a remote community that was largely dominated by Emirati families,” said Salem. “But the area has grown tremendously in the past two decades, with many expats working in Abu Dhabi and living in Baniyas.”

The 55-year-old Emirati said that Emirati families with older people in Baniyas helped the community hold on to the country’s morality, culture and tradition.

