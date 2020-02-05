Advertisement

The first test, which is part of the World Test Championship, starts on Friday.



The Bangladesh cricket squad has returned to Pakistan for the return leg of the bilateral series, which has included the country’s first friendly since 2003.

Advertisement

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play three Twenty20 caps and two friendly matches, but agreed to divide the tour into three phases as Bangladesh no longer wanted to stay in Pakistan for security reasons.

Pakistan won the T20 series 2-0 last month in Lahore, the third game was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh lost 0-3 in their last test series in 2003. This included the tough victory of the home team at Multan.

Leading Bangladeshi player Mushfiqur Rahim, who hadn’t traveled to Pakistan for the Twenty20 series last month, also chose the friendly game in Rawalpindi.

A three-man security delegation from Bangladesh, led by Major Hussain Imam, met with security officials from the Pakistani government and the Pakistan Cricket Board at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The first test, which is part of the World Test Championship, starts on Friday. Bangladesh will leave next Wednesday and return to Pakistan in April for a one-day international match and the second friendly in Karachi.

Bangladesh is the second test country to travel to Pakistan after the international cricket is resumed.

In December, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for 16 days, playing friendly matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

It was the first series of tests in Pakistan in more than a decade after eight people killed and injured several players in a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore.

Advertisement