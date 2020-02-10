ICC-CRICKET.COM

Bangladesh’s Avishek This celebrates the capture of India’s Atharva Ankolekar wicket during the final of the U19 World Championship cricket championship.

Bangladesh is the new U19 cricket world champion after the impressive final in India.

In a rain-affected match in the South African Potchefstroom, the outsiders won three goals to claim their first title against the giants of the world cricket.

Bangladesh had previously prevailed against New Zealand to reach the final.

Incredible scenes of Bangladesh celebrating its first U19 World Cup title !! # U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw

– Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

There were some heated scenes at the end of the finale, with words exchanged between the two sides when Bangladesh celebrated a remarkable victory.

The so-called gentlemen game. The problem started with Bhishnoi slipping on the Bangla player, but it didn’t end well

– Captain ZAK (@i_captainzak) February 9, 2020

Although Indian star hitter Yashasvi Jaiswal first scored 88 with his side batting, India lost its last seven gates in just 21 runs and lost 177, with Avishek Das (3-40) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2-28) playing the leading roles thrower.

Bangladesh’s Mohammad Shoriful Islam is blown up after fleeing Indian international Ravi Bishnoi.

Bangladesh stumbled 102-6 in their pursuit before Captain Akbar Ali took a leading role. He made an undefeated 43 to help his team reach their rain-matched goal of 170, leaving 23 balls left, despite Ravi Bishnoi, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, scoring 4-30.

“It’s about the hard work we’ve done in the past two years,” said Akbar Ali.

Bangladeshi players celebrate with the trophy in Potchefstroom.

“I cannot thank the coach enough. When we started this journey we wanted to play in the final and win the cup and it will be a dream come true. I cannot describe my feelings at the moment, I am so happy.” “