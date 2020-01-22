Bane scored 27 points when TCU ranked 18th in Texas Tech 65-54 | rises national sport

advertisement

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 27 points, Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and the TCU returned home Tuesday night after a miserable week en route to the surprise of Texas Tech 65-54, No. 18 back.

The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) pushed ahead to start the second half with a 13-2 run. Bane had a 3-hand and layup in the first 74 seconds after half-time, and his one-handed float flew off the glass cover that splashed to get them to 40-33 by a little over 16 minutes.

Samuel, the 6-foot-11 Sophomore center, later had three consecutive baskets for the frogs, with his dunk starting this stretch for the first two-digit lead. Then followed two layups, the latter of which got putback after a close sales when the ball rolled on the edge when the shot clock started before failing 51-38 by a margin.

Jahmi’us Ramsey had 15 points for Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3), who lost to TCU for the first time in its seven meetings as a ranking team. Terrence Shannon and TJ Holyfield each had 10.

TCU, a 2 1/2 point outsider, has won 14 of his last 19 home games at the conference, but lost 32 points at No. 14 West Virginia and 20 at Oklahoma last week.

The frogs scored the first five points of the game, but Texas Tech took a 23:15 lead with a 3-pointer from Davide Moretti. After a Bane jumper, the teams swapped sales before Kyler Edwards dipped them in. The Red Raiders were 31-27 in the break.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders could never really recover after the TCU kicked off in the second half, although an ever loud and large group of fans encouraged them with “Raider Power” calls, which were sometimes louder than home fans. At half-time, they were three points 0 to 7.

TCU: Bane shot 10 out of 15, 6 out of 8 with 3 hands. If he didn’t hit deep, he was able to penetrate layups and short swimmers.

Texas Tech hosts Kentucky # 15 in Saturday’s only Big 12 / SEC Challenge game in which two teams compete against each other. The Red Raiders are 0-4 against the Wildcats, but have not played since 1994.

The TCU is underway to take on the Big 12 / SEC Challenge against Arkansas on Saturday.

