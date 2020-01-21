advertisement

Protesting against the decentralization of the capital of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and the attack on the agitators during the Assembly on Monday, villagers are observing a bandh in the Capital Region on Tuesday.

The locals also protested against TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and his MLAs who were taken into police custody on Monday night and the arrest and provisional detention of TDP Guntur MP Galla Jayadev.

All shops, hotels, educational institutions and other institutions participate in the bandh. A curfew situation is seen in Thullur, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Venkatapalem, Yerrabalem, Navuluru and other villages.

Unique non-cooperation

Protesting against the lathi indictment and the high dexterity of the police, villagers decided not to provide water or food and snacks to the police staff for bandobust. The locals also refused to offer seats to the police on duty for their homes.

Traffic restrictions remain in force on Prakasam Barrage for the second day today and on all roads leading to the Assembly. Access to Amaravati for Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi members is limited and the police have taken extensive security measures for the current meeting.

