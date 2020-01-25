Ballincollig writes history, while Moycullen and Neptunus score U20 and U18 titles

advertisement

History was written in the National Basketball Arena when Tradehouse Central Ballincollig became the first team to win three consecutive President’s Cup titles this afternoon with an excellent 73-67 win over IT Carlow Basketball in a thriller.

Despite the fact that Ballincollig entered the game as overwhelming favorites, Carlow did an incredible job of pushing the undefeated league leaders all the way to the end. Led by Kevin Donohue, the heavy underdogs managed to fight overtime before they came to the losing end with just six points.

Ballincollig only succeeded in placing breathing space between the two parties in the extension, which started with a bang because Andre Nation had a huge alley to get the Ballincollig fans up.

Cork’s side continued to find scoring easier and had built up a six-point lead before Duane Harper scored a huge three to go back to a one-point game with 2.27 left.

With the game in balance, it was again Andre Nation who stepped up a huge three-point lead to give Ballincollig a six-point lead.

When the last minute counted down, it was Ballincollig’s defense that came on top when the president’s trophy was on its way to Cork for the third consecutive year.

“That was tiring!” Said Ballincollig boss, Kieran O’Sullivan.

“Thanks to IT Carlow and their coach Martin, they helped us extremely well. We showed great resilience, experience and kept on when it mattered.

There were coupling games from Ciaran, Ronan and Andre who took us over and we are absolutely happy to get three in a row. The final is to win and we crossed the line – we played in three finals and probably played under, but still managed to win them all.

Moycullen were crowned Hula Hoops U20 Men National Champion at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this afternoon after an exciting final confrontation with UCD Marian.

MVP Paul Kelly was the star of the show, with a top score of no less than 36 points on the day – 33 of them in the pocket by the end of the third quarter.

Kelly was the highlight on both ends of the floor, and also collected a large 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals during the game.

However, it was not until the middle of the fourth quarter that Moycullen began to get some breathing room on the scoreboard, while UCD hung with each step with Paraic Moran, Eoin McCann and Luke Gilleran in dazzling form for the Dubliners, combining for 50 points between them.

While the fourth quarter ticked towards the last four minutes, it was Tommy McNeela and James Connaire’s scores that put Moycullen ahead, and despite the efforts of an extremely talented Marian team, Moycullen remained steadfast to win.

Afterwards, Gerald Lyons, Moycullen’s head coach, said: “I am totally in the clouds, absolutely delighted! We took our goal and identified that it would be a physical fight for the game, and it was true to form and we are pleased to meet “The winning end to be. It was never comfortable during the entire competition, we relied heavily on Paul Kelly’s score today and he did really well. We like to win national cups in Galway!”

Neptunus was dramatically crowned champion Hula Hoops U18 Men’s National Cup champions at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, as they had been making a comeback for centuries to win 80-74 against Belfast Star.

The Cork team was led by a dazzling triple double appearance by MVP Eli Lenihan, who closed the game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and also had striking performances by Sean McCarthy, who claimed a large double double of 24 points and 15 rebounds, as well as strong scoring games from David Varms and Daniel O’Sullivan to bring them to victory.

A tactical change in defense by Neptunus when the third quarter ticked, she saw a one-three-one go that garnered immediate rewards when they came back from 10 points behind with two minutes to go in the period to get 10 points and go it only two, 59-61 in the second quarter.

Their run continued early in the fourth when they reached the lead after a McCarthy drive and free throws from Kevin O’Donoghue, as well as super scores from Lenihan and McCarthy, sent them to a lead of 68-61 points.

Star came back to fight again with the fantastic CJ Fulton – who also scooped almost a triple double and ended with 29 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and with Fulton, Darragh Ferguson and Conal McGirr in charge, Star came back with four more points then 20 seconds to go.

Neptunus, however, held on and another score from Lenihan saw them at home for the win, 80-74 after a thriller.

Head coach Keith Daly said afterwards:

“I feel great, it was absolutely brilliant! We really turned the game around in the third and fourth quarters. The first quarter we struggled, and Star shot and moved the ball well and divided our defense.

We struggled to get into our quick break, and that’s where we stand out. The second half we entered the 1-3-1 zone, it took a while for Star to adjust and we managed to put together a point.

“It was the fourth quarter in which we took control of the game and we finally made a few shots and that kind of helped too.”

