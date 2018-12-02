advertisement

Baldwin denied the allegation of parking in two tweets and said: “It is clear to me that it has become a sport to provide people with as many negative … accusations as possible and to defame allegations for the purpose of clickbait entertainment.”

Days later, ABC Baldwin’s low-rated talk show came across Saturday night – often a fatal blow to a television program.

While all of this was happening, SNL shifted the focus of his cold. The last two new episodes imagined a version of “The Ingraham Angle” in which Kate McKinnon played Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham.

On Saturday, the show reverted to the format in which it has served well over the past two years, even when it has gotten tired – imagine Trump and the strange cast of characters around him, about the investigation below under the leadership of Special Advisor Robert S. Mueller III.

However, the show related to Baldwin’s problems: At some point when Trump said, “God, I haven’t been so upset since I flipped through this parking lot.”

But as usual, most of it only went through a slightly strange lens in the headlines.

For example, it opened with Baldwin’s Trump and Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump standing on a balcony of the G20 summit in Argentina.

“I have trouble sleeping. I still have this nightmare walking through a forest of blood,” Trump says on the show to Melania, who replies, “No, no, that was just my Christmas decoration.” It’s a clue on the red rows of trees in White The house that was unveiled last week caused a lot of headaches as people tried to find out whether they were pretty or, as the Washington Post put it, “creepy”.

Other old favorites returned in the sketch. McKinnon repeated her Rudolph W. Giuliani, adding a new detail: now the former mayor of New York City is a literal vampire.

“I was hanging upside down under the balcony,” says Giuliani. Later in the sketch, Giuliani from SNL, before spreading the actual bat wings, says: “I have to do some errands before the sun comes up.”

Ben Stiller returns as Michael Cohen when SNL’s Trump calls him late into the night.

“I am sad that you are going to prison, Michael. You are like a son to me,” says Trump of SNL.

“Then why are you forcing me to do so much illegal stuff?” Replies Stillers Cohen.

“Because you are like a son to me,” is the answer.

Finally Beck Bennett plays shirtless Vladimir Putin again and Fred Armisen returns to his old show as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two are joking about the very real murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Putin in the series remembers how he asked the Crown Prince if he was involved in killing Khashoggi, and Armisen’s crown award says, “Of course I didn’t, the other day.”

The show’s crown prince also says, “When I killed this guy the other day, Trump said, ‘Please tell me you didn’t. ‘I said:’ B —- do you want oil or not? ? ‘ “

Aside from the fact that the joke wasn’t funny, it was uncomfortable and was considered by many to be disrespectful.

The cold opening ended surprisingly. All characters returned and sang a Trump version of “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina”, the song from the musical “Evita”.

“Don’t cry for me, Argentina, the truth is that I am very guilty. A few little no’s and a little betrayal, I kept my promise, oops, no, I didn’t do it,” Baldwin trumps.

It ends with Stiller’s Cohen chant “It’s just a witch hunt” before everyone gets involved: “And we’re all witches.”

