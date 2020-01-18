advertisement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Robin Duncan scored 11 points from the bench, Everett Duncan added 10, and the Vermont shooting failed conference leader Hartford 74-57 on Saturday.

Vermont (13: 6, 3: 1, America East Conference) broke up late in the first half and led 37: 27 during the break. He did not slow down and shot 51% off the pitch. Stef Smith added 10 points for the catamounts, while Anthony Lamb scored eight points with eight rebounds and Bailey Patella eight points with seven boards.

Malik Ellison had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Hawks (10-9, 3-1). Hunter Marks added 17 points. Hartford has won seven of the last eight games. The Hawks have not beaten Vermont since 2018 when they stopped the winning streak at the 33-game Catamounts conference.

Vermont will face Maine on Wednesday. Hartford meets Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Wednesday.

