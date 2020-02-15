WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Dusty Baker wants action from Major League Baseball: Stop criticizing baseball’s Astros for stealing signs and take steps to ensure that no pitchers throw at its players.

“It is not good for the game, it is not good for children to see it, so I think both,” said the new Houston manager on Saturday. “Stop the comments and stop something before it happens.”

Baker spoke in response to a wave of harsh comments during the spring training session on Astros’ use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodger’s first baseman, Cody Bellinger, said the Astros released them on Friday World Series title 2017 “stolen” adds that Jose Altuve did the same with the MVP and contested the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

The Houston players, management, and owners spent the first day of the camp apologizing for their actions and admitting remorse. But many players and front offices in the league didn’t feel like they were going far enough.

Mike Rizzo, Washington General Manager, said he wanted to hear the Astros use the word “cheated” when dealing with the situation.

“I have to rely on the league to try to stop the seemingly willful retribution I’m hearing about,” Baker said. “In most cases in life, you are reprimanded for doing something deliberately.”

Los Angeles pitcher Ross Stripling said he could intentionally throw at Houston Batters.

“We’re not starting anything,” said Baker. “This is the slogan of my team: We don’t start anything – not on purpose. Boys are hit on purpose and unintentionally. If you say you are going to drill someone and suddenly you drill him, you can’t say, “I didn’t try to hit him.” Do you know what I mean? “

Houston ace Justin Verlander expects the commissioner’s office to severely punish retaliation.

“The game has changed,” said Verlander. “I think the Commissioner has made it very clear in recent years that deliberately throwing a baseball against someone is no longer an appropriate form of retaliation.”

Verland also said it was “wrong” to speculate that the Astros, particularly Altuve, was using Summer as part of shield theft.

“We were successful in the World Series last year. All the stuff about Summer and all that stuff just isn’t true,” he said. “People speculate and speculate whatever they want. We dug our grave. We’re there. I think everyone has made it very clear that that’s not true.”

Shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer declined to speak to the media before Saturday’s training. Altuve was not in the clubhouse while it was open to the media, but via a spokesman declined to comment on Bellinger’s comments. Position players only start their first official workouts on Monday.

Verlander is concerned about the respect the Astros have lost in the league. However, he expects further revelations about stealing signs from other teams.

“Yes, it bothers me,” he said. “But as I said, (Bellinger) has the right and everyone else has the right to their own opinion. I think facts are still coming out, information is still coming out, and I don’t think this will be something that is done – not even for us. There will be information that will come out long. “

Could the Dodgers be one of these teams?

“I don’t want to report to other organizations,” said Verlander. “We recently apologized for what we did.”

Verlander also confirmed Friday’s statement from Astros about its reason to skip a planned bullpen session.

“I threw a large bullpen the day before we started,” he said. “I just wanted to give myself a little time to relax afterwards.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.