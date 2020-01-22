Bailey and Greiss help islanders 4-2 to defeat Rangers National Sport

advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – After seven games in eleven days, the New York Islanders won’t play again until February 1st. The extended break around the All-Star break will feel better after beating one of their biggest rivals.

Josh Bailey had one goal and two assists, Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots, and the islanders held on to defeat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

“I’m thrilled with the two points,” said Islanders coach Barry Despite. “It is huge for our psyche and the break. We have had so many games in such a short time. We are mentally and physically tired and the break will do us good.”

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson also scored goals, and Mathew Barzal had two assists to help the islanders win the second in eight games (2-4-2). The islanders won against the Rangers for the first time in nine days after the teams met three times.

The islanders led 4-0 before giving up two late goals and holding back the attacking Rangers.

“If we had lost this game in any way, it would have been a big blow to the stomach,” said Trots. “But we didn’t do it and we’re going to take a good break now and a well-deserved break.”

Pavel Buchevich and Chris Kreider scored 1:47 at the end of the third round for the Short-Handed Rangers Power Play goals. Alexandar Georgiev, who won 4-1 against the islanders in five games, ended the game with 14 saves.

“A couple of hard goals today,” said Georgiev, who stopped 70 of 74 shots last week when he won the teams’ last two games. “They managed to score their goals and stop us pretty well.”

The Rangers were without an all-star striker Artemi Panarin, who sustained an upper body injury.

The islanders, 2 against 29 in the last 14 games, competed 2 against 2 against the Rangers.

Both teams were hit by goal posts or the crossbar and stayed outside – Barzal in the first half and Nick Leddy in the second half for the Islanders and Mika Zibanejad in the second and Brendan Lemieux in the third for the Rangers.

Nelson scored a nice pass from Bailey from the left to 4-0 at 3:13 of the third. It was Nelson’s 20th of the season.

Shortly after the defender of the islanders Scott Mayfield was whistled after a double minor whistle to spear Lemieux, Buchnevich scored after a 6:15 distraction. It was Buchnevich’s eighth.

After the Rangers were still in power play and the goalkeeper took a 6: 4 lead, Kreider scored 4: 2 with 4: 28 when rebounding from Mika Zibanejad’s shot. It was Kreiders 17 ..

After the Rangers had taken a break, the islanders were given a time penalty – the Rangers were put back into Powerplay mode with a lead of 4:26 seconds. The Rangers again moved against Georgiev, but could not take advantage of this.

“Greisser was excellent,” said Despite. “It’s a big win. We couldn’t have done it easily, we haven’t. At the moment we are not making it easy for ourselves.”

Lee scored a 1-0 goal from Barzal to Georgiev for the 16th time, 9: 52 minutes ahead, 3-0. The puck seemed to distract from Ryan Lindgren’s Rangers. For the second time in this game, the defender scored a goal.

“It’s always good,” said Bailey. “We’ll take them as they come. … We found a few and a way tonight to make a big profit.”

Ryan Strome seemed to get the Rangers on the scoreboard at 2:08 a second, but the Islanders demanded offside and the goal was cleared after a check.

The Rangers also controlled the game in the first 12 minutes of the game, defeating the islanders 8-1.

With the Islanders on a power game, Bailey deflected a shot from rookie defender Noah Dobson. Georgiev parried, but the puck was deflected off Lindgren’s leg. Bailey was credited with his 11th goal with 6:25.

The islanders made another power play when Beauvillier pushed the puck from Barzal between the circles, ran forward and shot the puck past Georgiev for the 18th time, who scored 2: 3 minutes before the end.

NOTES: Panarin, who signed a $ 81.5 million seven-year deal last summer, missed his first game of the season. He has a total of 26 goals and 42 assists in 47 games. … With the Rangers until January 31, rookie G Igor Shesterkin was sent to Hartford by the AHL. Shesterkin, who won 2-0 in two starts at the NHL club with 2.68 goals, earned a selection for the AHL all-star game earlier this month. … F Jesper Fast played in his 400th career NHL game. … The teams end the season on February 25th at the Nassau Coliseum. Bailey has three goals and three assists in his last seven games. … Lee scored for the second time in a row and has five goals and one assist in his last nine games.

Islanders: Open a home game with three games in Brooklyn on February 1st in Vancouver.

Rangers: Open a two-night set with the Red Wings in Detroit on January 31.

