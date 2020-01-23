Bahrain's Chef & The Whale: small in space, big in taste

advertisement

MANAMA: The first thing you’ll notice when you arrive at Chef & The Whale is that it’s bijou, for lack of a better word. Only a few tables downstairs and a few more upstairs. But, boy, they packed a lot. On one wall there are photos of farmers and suppliers struggling to produce the high-quality ingredients used. Another is a block of shelves with local ethical products, from soap-free cleaning products to recyclable bowls and cutlery made from coconut shells and – not to be missed – bags of Bahrain roasted coffee.

Go up the stairs and there are great photos of every country where a dish is on the menu. In the actual upper area you will find a children’s corner complete with fun educational books and toys, as well as a small garden area with herbs – chillies and the like – some of which are transferred for donations to regular charity coffee mornings (they have just collected nearly $ 4,000) for victims of the Australian forest fires, although the beneficiaries are usually closer to home).

The tacos are freshly pressed daily in-house. (Supplied)

On to the food, and there is a lot to say. The menu is divided into four sections: Garden – mostly vegetable and second vegan dish, with various gluten-free options; Sea – as you would expect, fish and shellfish; Land – meat, chicken and duck; and Heaven – desserts of course.

I started with the black bass ceviche, one of the signature dishes. I have to admit that, for my taste, the lime was a bit overwhelming and the chili not quite spicy enough. However, the fish was plentiful and perfect and the combination with pureed avocado takes what is normally a starter or snack for a dish suitable for a light lunch.

The menu is divided into four sections: Garden, Sea, Land and Heaven. (Supplied)

Then came the Super Food Bowl and it was really super. When I go out to eat, I usually shun everything that is promoted as healthy. Let’s face it, even I can put together a fairly decent salad at home. But don’t be fooled, this is really something else. There are 15 to 19 ingredients and if you can guess all of them, you get a prize – I managed about 12 and even added a few that were not there.

So, here are my right guesses: roasted pumpkin, carrot and cumin hummus (heavenly), chickpeas, soybeans, sun-dried tomatoes, cauliflower, snow peas, puffed black rice, blueberries, green leaves, roasted almonds, various seeds and amazing falafel – crispy on the side exterior, with a soft, fluffy interior – all covered with crispy kale. The flavor and texture combinations in every bite were really excellent – challenging for the taste buds and excellent filling. For this alone I would go back.

In the actual upper part you will find a children’s corner complete with fun educational books and toys. (Supplied)

My next dish was crispy Kunafa shrimp Bao – a huge juicy shrimp covered with crispy kataifi dough and topped with miso mayo, white and black tobiko (flying fish roe) and pickled watermelon peel – yes, they even recycle kitchen scraps. The use of a black bao sandwich made this dish visually exciting and the bottleneck of the savory kunafa in combination with the spicy bite of the tobiko ensured a deeply satisfying combination.

The last of my tastes – and perhaps the best, although I would be hard to choose – was the Baja Fish Taco. The tacos are freshly pressed daily in-house, you can really taste and feel the difference. And the Baja sauce is certainly not your average – the mayo has been replaced by tofu, so the tacos also appear among vegan dishes. For the purist this might be a bit of a surprise; I loved the sharpness and texture and it is good to know that there is another option for those who follow a vegetable diet.

. Another is a block of shelves with local ethical products, from recyclable bowls and cutlery to bags of Bahrain roasted coffee. (Supplied)

The fish is black bass, lightly battered and cooked to perfection, and the dish comes with small bowls of chopped tomatoes, guacamole and sweet-chili sauce, so you can make your taco to your own preference – I’ve piled them all up and would recommend you do the same.

For dessert I had San Sebastian Cheesecake. Another new experience. The crustless, downy bottom with the famous fried top was really divine, another texture triumph that is highly recommended.

And finally, I couldn’t leave without asking for the name. So the chef is chef Stephen McGowan, the man in charge, and the whale is because this mammal explores all four corners of the earth, just like the menu.

