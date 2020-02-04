Advertisement

The authorities have improved all preventive preparations in accordance with WHO instructions.



The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain announced Monday that there were no cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom and rejected the allegations published in a local newspaper that claimed two students who had returned from Wuhan in China were infected with the virus been diagnosed.

The Bahrain News Agency, BNA, quoted a statement from the ministry asking the public to get accurate information from official sources and noted that it was monitoring the development of the disease.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health added that it had taken a number of preventive measures, including controls at the country’s border crossings.

The statement added that the ministry had also improved all preventive preparations in accordance with the instructions of the World Health Organization and other world centers for disease control.

