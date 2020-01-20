BAE Systems recovers after US defense companies are bought out

advertisement

Defense firm BAE Systems was the UK’s best performing company on Monday after announcing it would buy two different companies that need to be sold to complete the Raytheon and United Technologies merger.

BAE

BA, + 2.91%

increased 3.3% when it was announced that Collins Aerospace had purchased its global positioning systems business for $ 1.925 billion in cash and Raytheon’s tactical radio business for $ 275 million in cash. The purchase of the GPS business will generate a tax benefit of $ 365 million and the radio business will add another tax benefit of $ 50 million.

BAE said both companies will add electronic systems to their US business and will immediately increase profits and cash. Adjusted for the tax benefit, the purchase price for the GPS business is 12 times the estimated Ebitda and will generate a return on investment in the third full year after completion that is above the cost of capital. The radio business will generate a return on investment in the first full year after completion that is above the cost of capital, said BAE.

The FTSE 100

UKX, -0.40%

In the meantime, it declined 0.3% to 7651.89, although volume was low as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the United States.

International consolidated airlines

IAG, -1.85%

and EasyJet

EZJ, -1.52%

both fell as oil prices rose.

Outside the FTSE 100, Fevertree Drinks

FEVR, -24.41%

fell 23% after the tonic water manufacturer reported a less than expected sales increase of 10% in 2019. This was due to the subdued Christmas trade in the UK 5%. An Ebitda margin of 28% is expected for 2020, which is below the broker estimate of 30% determined by FactSet.

