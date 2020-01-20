advertisement

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) announced on Monday that it has agreed to purchase Collins Aerospace’s Global Positioning System and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for a total price of $ 2.2 billion.

The defense and security company

It will pay $ 1.93 billion for Collins Aerospace’s GPS business and $ 275 million for Raytheon Co.

(RTN) radio business. Both acquisitions are subject to the completion of the ongoing merger between Raytheon and Collins Aerospace’s parent company, United Technologies Corp.

(UTX).

According to BAE, the GPS business is expected to generate sales of $ 359 million this year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $ 127 million. The company assumes that the business will “immediately impact income and cash flow” and that it will generate a return on investment from the third full year of trading.

BAE also said the radio business is expected to generate $ 125 million in 2019.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE, highlighted the strategic nature of these acquisitions, which are “focused on areas of highest priority for defense spending” in the United States.

