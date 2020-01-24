Badly Drawn Boy released the first new song in seven years

advertisement

Badly Drawn Boy released his first new single in seven years with the release of “Is This A Dream?” Returned.

The new track, an optimistic indie number, is released with a new animated video and marks the first new material from Badly Drawn Boy since the release of It’s What I Thinking Pt.1 – Photographing Snowflakes [2010].

“The song is a sound collage of chaos and confusion that reflects the ridiculous times we live in,” he said in a statement. “A deliberately cartoon-like beep for those we trust and who instead provide a constant barrage of misinformation followed by bad decisions.”

On the occasion of the new music, Badly Drawn Boy will also perform his first London show this weekend with a performance in the Roundhouse.

Now have fun with the track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJ_BRDrb5WE [/ embed]

Remarks

